They'll be talking trash in South Taranaki next week - and you are invited to come along.

The South Taranaki District Council (STDC) is hosting Hannah and Liam, the No-Waste Nomads from The Rubbish Trip, to talk trash at a free event at TSB Hub on Wednesday next week.

STDC environment and sustainability officer Victoria Moyle, says the very popular No-Waste Nomads are well known across the country.

"The No-Waste Nomads take an innovative but practical approach to helping households reduce waste," says Victoria.

"They will be sure to keep you on your toes as they present tips and tricks for reducing household rubbish through a zero waste approach."

Victoria encourages anyone concerned about waste reduction to attend the event.

"The workshop is suitable for family members of all ages and you should leave with ideas and inspiration to implement in your household right away."

The 'trash talk' is part of The Rubbish Trip's travelling project, taking the zero waste message around New Zealand, which you can follow on facebook.

This free workshop hosted by STDC begins with free zero waste nibbles at 6:30pm on September 11 at the TSB Hub in Hāwera.