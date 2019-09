Fourteen teams have travelled as far as Christchurch to take part in the Chris Arthur Cup last week.

The teams stayed in hotels from Hawera to New Plymouth, with some teams staying in Opunake to compete in the tournament.

The cup is named after Christine Arthur, who was a Black Stick and played field hockey for New Zealand in the 1980-1990s.

The Chris Arthur Cup was played over a course of five days last week.