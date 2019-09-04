Sacred Heart Girls' College from New Plymouth took out the top spot at the Showquest National Final.

Last week, event director Matt Ealand and event manager Lucy Wymer presented Sacred Heart student leaders with their award.

The winning team dedicated their piece to Gabby Devine, a student from the school who died of cancer in 2015.

Student co-captain Olivia Stewart says the choice to theme the piece around their friend's story was easy.

"It feels absolutely amazing to win. We feel very proud to have been able to tell Gabby's story. At our school Gabby is a part of our special character and we treasure her legacy.

"We have all come closer together through this process, and worked through everything as one."

Lucy Wymer says participating in Showquest gives the students a chance to learn through experience.

"This programme provides young creative rangatahi with a platform to express themselves. Combining the five key components of drama, dance, technology, music and art to perform a fully formed piece on the day. "

Showquest was staged earlier this year in Northland, Invercargill, Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, Hawke's Bay, Palmerston North, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Auckland.

The national final was judged from a pool of regional first-place winners by a panel of expert judges from the performing arts.

Teams were judged overall on their performance and a number of other aspects outlined below.

Judge Angela Bloomfield, of Shortland Street fame, said she was blown away with the performances.

"Art inspires kids, and offers them an opportunity to connect with their fellow performer in a way no other classroom subject allows," she says.

"I felt privileged to be in the hot seat for judging."