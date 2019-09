A school bus has been taken from a Stratford bus depot overnight.

Colin Shotter, Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki manager, says the bus was taken shortly after midnight, in the early hours of Monday morning from the Pembroke Road bus depot.

The bus registration is EFN 782.

A police spokesperson says police received a report regarding a stolen bus and ask anyone who sees the bus, or has any information which could assist police, to call 105.