Plates of sandwiches and cakes were handed out non stop and cups of tea and coffee were poured without pause during Friday's Stratford Daffodil Day luncheon.

Every year, the Stratford Daffodil Day Committee members and their team of dedicated volunteers make sure Stratford is awash with yellow for Daffodil Day.

This year was no exception, and Friday's luncheon was a great success, says Raewyn Rooney, Stratford Daffodil Day Committee chair.

The money raised will be totalled up over the next few weeks, as amounts come in from the range of events and fundraisers held as part of the day, but it is certainly going to be an impressive amount, she says.

Advertisement

"As of Monday, September 2 we have raised over $14,000 and we expect that number to increase over the next few weeks as money comes in from the various mufti days, raffles and other fundraisers from the day."

On the day, over 100 pre-ordered packed lunches were delivered to businesses and workplaces around Stratford, while over 200 people came to the hall to enjoy a sit down luncheon.

The daffodil-themed merchandise was popular on the day, as were the bunches of daffodils and floral arrangements available.

Raewyn says she and the committee members are all delighted with the feedback they have received about the day, and thanks to everyone who has supported the event in some way.