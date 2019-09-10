

Artwork, metal work, kapa haka, woodwork, live theatre and live music will all be on show at the Stratford High School art show.

Stratford High School art co-ordinator and drama teacher Emma Walker says the show will showcase the process of design.

The arts committee is made up of teachers and students. 2019 school arts captain Bradley Cooper says the arts are important.

"Art is almost like a different language. Art allows us to express ourselves in many ways and show off ideas and concepts which can be difficult to put into words."

Bradley says the idea behind the event was brought up with the arts committee.

"We bounced ideas around and this is one that gained traction and support. I think it's a good event to have because students funnel a whole year of work into producing these projects at school.

"The community don't really get to appreciate the amount of effort that the students put into some of the pieces. This event will be able to show the community what students produce."

Emma says the event is going to be an interactive visual experience, with computers set up to play games the students have designed.

"We are trying to create something a little different to the status quo."

■ The art show takes place on September 18 from 6pm-8.30pm. It is a koha entry. Free food and drink is available.