The Whangamomona rugby team took on Ōhura-Matiere in the annual match for the Pellet Cup.

The last home game for the Whangamomona men in black resulted in another piece of silverware sitting alongside the Dean Cup in the Whangamomona Hotel.

The rugby game was a hard-fought battle, with Whangamomona winning the match. The final score was 22-15, much to the delight of the supporters and Coach Wal.

Brock Gower and Pud Dickson scored for Whangamomona in the first half with Ōhura also getting two tries. At half-time, the score was 12-10 to Whangamomona.

At one stage, Whangamomona was one man down due to a counting error but someone was on to it in the second half.

Dean Coplestone earned Whangamomona's Player of the Day.

Ōhura got one more try and was pushing hard but the final whistle beat them to it.

Tim, the DJ, Fleming did the honours with Ōhura's Player of the Day which was Chris Graves.

The team thanked Whangamomona's sponsors and all those who help out.

Congratulations to Darren Pease and Liam Hutchinson who were picked in the Central Ross Brown team. They came third in the tournament with Liam making the Taranaki Team.

The last game for the season is for the Mantle Cup on 14 September against Tainui at Mōkau.