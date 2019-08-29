Taranaki Rugby has appointed current Yarrows Taranaki Bulls scrum coach and former

Hurricanes and Taranaki hooker Laurence Corlett as interim Commercial Manager.

Laurence, who is taking leave from his current role as a BNZ Rural Partner, will be in the

position until November 29. He replaces Kris Robinson who left to pursue other

opportunities.

After having a strong on-field playing career, where he played for Canterbury and the

Hurricanes as well as notching up 64 matches for the Amber and Blacks, Corlett has

developed a solid resume off the field.

He has been involved in sales for AB products, an account manager for Ravensdown, before commencing his employment at BNZ in 2008.

Corlett will manage all commercial and sponsorship activities for the Union, while continuing his specific high performance involvement with the Taranaki Bulls.

He says he is looking forward to the opportunity.

"I'm really proud, and excited about working for Taranaki Rugby and assisting in the

operations of the business over the next three months.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with our commercial partners, stakeholders, supporters and the great TRFU team."

Interim Chief Executive Officer Paul Veric says he appreciated Corlett's ability to join the

staff at short notice.

"With the recent staff movements in a critical time of the year, Laurence's availability to

assist us at short notice is a coup.

"Those that know him will know his immense passion for Taranaki Rugby, his outstanding relationship building skills and impressive commercial background. This will add considerable value to the operation of the Union."

Paul says he is thankful to sponsors and supporters for their patience and loyalty through the recent changes.

"Whenever staff leave an organisation transition is a challenge. I can assure you we are working hard to meet all our commitments and the needs of our passionate Rugby community.

"It has been humbling to see the large numbers of people offering their help and stepping

up to assist us. Special thanks to CEO Michael Collins from the Chiefs for providing critical staffing resources, advice and support."