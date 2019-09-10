Local school pupils are sure to be seen as they go to and from school, thanks to some new bag covers.

Pupils from Avon, Stratford and St Joseph's Primary School who walk or bike to school received fluorescent bag covers last week.

Avon School principal Denise Hendren says it is great the pupils will be seen.

"Cars go by our school quite fast so it is very good the children will be seen by the drivers."

Senior Constable Jono Erwood with Avon School pupils showing their new bag covers.

Senior constable Jono Erwood says the bag covers help keeps kids safe by ensuring they can be seen easily by other road users.

"It's about road safety and making drivers aware of kids on footpaths and bikes, especially in the winter months when they're harder to see."

St Joseph's Primary School principal Chris Linders says it is a 'fantastic' initiative.

"Thanks to the police and especially Jono for the support in keeping our kids safe. Please keep an eye out when driving in town to keep our kids safe."

Stratford Primary School deputy principal Aaron Moore says he is thankful to Jono for the initiative.

"It is a great initiative by the police. A large number of children live in town. We want to keep them safe in all conditions and this is a great way so motorists can see our little cyclists and scooter kids."