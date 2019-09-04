South Taranaki District Council and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) have partnered in a cadetship programme which has created on-the-job training for four local youth.

The 12-month cadetship, Mana Whai Tūranga (to follow a career path), is fully funded by MSD to create employment opportunities for youth.

Regional Commissioner of MSD Gloria Campbell congratulated the cadets on their achievements.

"MSD is partnering to maximise the number of jobs for youth. Opening opportunities for the future workforce to learn is essential for the health of the local economy. This partnership with South Taranaki District Council has built new career opportunities for young people."

Council CEO Waid Crockett says the cadet programme is a great fit for the organisation.

"We're really keen on developing, growing and creating opportunities for young people in our community.

'We're getting them into a profession and making sure they are supported by good people."

Te Raunatanga Williams-Edwards, one of the four cadets, says she is really pleased she applied for the programme.

"Mana Whai Tūranga has given us a huge opportunity. It's been about seven weeks since we've started and we've all learnt so much already.

"The skills we are learning will set us up for long-term employment opportunities in whatever career we wish to pursue."

The four cadets started their roles in aquatic services, animal management, communications and horticultural teams on 1 July.