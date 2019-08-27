The Stratford Press sent all the candidates for the Stratford District Council a set of questions last week, with a deadline of Friday noon to respond.

Of the 20 candidates standing, 19 submitted answers.

Over the next few weeks, we will be printing the questions, with the answers received from the candidates in the paper and online.

This week, candidates answer the question:

1. Do you think amalgamation would help or hinder Stratford?

Grant Boyd is seeking re-election in the Rural Ward.

Grant Boyde: Amalgamation would hinder the Stratford district. We already multiple shared services with NPDC and STDC and I don't see a need for amalgamation.

Rick Coplestone is seeking re-election in the Rural Ward.

Rick Coplestone: Why would Stratford want to go backwards?

Peter Dalziel is standing for re-election in the Urban ward.

Peter Dalziel: Hinder. Stratford would lose some of its uniqueness, we would certainly lose control of capital expenditure (pool replacement etc) and would run the risk of being sidelined. In my view rates would not be cheaper because larger organisations are often less efficient.

Stephen Dravitzki is standing for a seat in the Rural Ward.

Stephen Dravitzki: Under certain circumstances amalgamation can help organisations, but for a town like Stratford to amalgamate and risk losing its identity the answer is "No".

Jono Erwood is standing for re-election in the Urban ward.

Jono Erwood: Amalgamation would hurt the Stratford District considerably. Our voice would be lost. Currently we are interacting with over 50 shared services with other councils. This is working very well, but we must remain separate as we have our own identity and so many unique features that would be soaked up in the machine and lost forever. Amalgamation into single larger units of local government don't necessarily translate into lower rates and charges. Independent reports have found that larger authorities may be less efficient.

Laurie Gooch is standing for a seat in the Urban Ward.

Laurie Gooch: Hinder, by doing so we will be saddled with the debt of other Council's excessive luxury spending.

John Gray is standing for a seat in the Urban Ward.

John Gray: I'm for Stratford remaining independent , I don't believe a consolidation of councils would benefit Stratford. I believe there is a risk Stratford will lose its identity and it will have a detrimental impact on the unique relationship a council like Stratford has between its urban and rural communities in the district.

Amanda Harris is standing in the Rural ward.

Amanda Harris: Definitely hinder.

Rawinia Henderson is running for the mayoralty and a seat in the Urban Ward.

Rawinia Henderson: Would you like someone who does not live with you tell you how to live in your own home? Same applies to our district and community. Only we can ascertain the issues facing our community because we live them, therefore only we can make sound and informed decisions to correct them or make effective change when needed.

Christopher James is running for a seat in the Urban Ward.

Christopher James: Hinder, and it's totally out of the question for me as a citizen and potential councillor. I would expect the other candidates would fight tooth and nail to avoid amalgamation. Amalgamation is non-negotiable.

Alan Jamieson is seeking re-election in the Urban Ward.

Alan Jamieson: I believe it would hinder Stratford. Last election I campaigned on keeping Stratford as a standalone council. This was successful, and this is no longer on the Government radar. I still believe our council independence is the best way to listen and act for our residents.

Vaughan Jones is standing for a seat in the Rural Ward.

Vaughan Jones: I am not against working with the other councils on a case by case basis especially if it is beneficial in saving costs, but Stratford Council must retain its own identity.

Graham Kelly is running for the mayoralty and a seat in the Rural Ward.

Graham Kelly: Amalgamation with New Plymouth would only hinder us. We are more definitive as a stand alone council.

Nicole McDonald is running for a seat in the Rural Ward.

Nicole McDonald: I don't think it is a bad thing to be amalgamated, but if it was to happen I would still like to see someone allocated for the rural sector in our area as well as an urban candidate.

Min McKay is seeking a seat in the Urban Ward.

Min McKay: I think it would hinder Stratford. Stratford is a really vibrant community and has a strong sense of belonging from those living here. I have lived in New Plymouth and there is not the same strong sense of community. An amalgamation I think would mean that we could loose the strong community voice that we have. The issues that councils face are very specific to the region - roading and water - I don't see value in other areas of the region becoming part of that decision process.

John Sandford is standing for re-election in the Urban ward.

John Sandford: We don't need to think about amalgamation, we already share a lot of services with our neighbouring councils and we work well together. Our annual plan was the first plan to be signed off in New Zealand. There is no advantage to our ratepayers to amalgamate.

Ivan Toopi is standing for a seat in the Urban ward.

Ivan Toopi: Amalgamation may help the governance aspect of the district, but ultimately it may hinder Stratford's voice and autonomy.

Mathew Watt is standing for a seat in the Urban ward.

Mathew Watt: Hinder forever. We will no longer be Stratford citizens making decisions in the best interest of Stratford, we may not even be making decisions about Stratford at all. We do not want to be amalgamated and forgotten about like Waitara. The bigger the council the less you will get out of your rates.

Gloria Webby is standing for re-election in the Urban ward.

Gloria Webby: I consider amalgamation would be a negative move for Stratford district. There could be the danger of losing our autonomy, as we are considerably smaller than our two neighbours, and representation would be minimised.