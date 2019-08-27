A outrigger canoe team representing New Zealand in the 2019 IVF Long Distance World Championships has come home with a silver medal.

The championships were held earlier this month in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

The competition is held by the International Va'a Federation (IVF). The word Va'a was adopted by the association to identify the type of outrigger canoe used in the event, which in New Zealand is called waka ama, in Hawaii Wa'a and in other cultures is known by a different name again.

The New Zealand team won its silver medal in the para mixed V6 team event, where six people were in the boat. The para-mixed team rowed 18km.

Team member Jo Beverland says she is 'stoked' with the win.

"We trained hard and achieved everything we wanted to do in our race. A win is always a bonus but we worked hard and did ourselves proud."

This is the fourth time Jo has competed for her country.

"I have competed in Australia in 2016, Tahiti in 2017 and 2018 and this year's competition held in Australia. I'll be training soon for the next World Sprints being held in July-August next year in Hawaii."

Jo says the coach picks the members of the team based on their availability and disability classification.

"Seats are limited so there has to be a minimum of two women in the boat. Because we are limited in numbers we can select from, this proves to be a difficult task for the coach."

Jo says she is always proud to represent New Zealand.

"I'm also proud to be an example for women with disabilities in sport and at a competitive level. I intend to continue to encourage this when I get home to build a healthy competition between us all."

Jo also competed in a single v1 race, getting close to a silver medal until an accident took her out of the race.

"I'm happy with my performance but due to an accident, I couldn't complete the race and medal even though I was only 700m off finishing and collecting a second silver.

"I am unfortunately still in hospital in Australia due to the accident and not able to walk again but I'm a fighter, and although it will be another long journey to recovery I have done this before."

Jo says 34 countries were involved in the competition.

"There are not many international para teams, but it is something we are aiming to encourage and increase at the next and upcoming events."

Jo says being in the competition has its challenges.

"But for people with various disabilities it can be even more challenging, but this is what makes it exciting and well worth it all when we do get placed."