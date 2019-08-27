Youngsters and fans of All Black Beauden Barrett got to meet him last week.

Beauden Barrett was at the Tank Juice Bar in New Plymouth's Centre City mall on Tuesday to meet fans.

One fan, Jacob Willemen (9), says meeting his rugby hero came on top of an already great day. As well as getting to meet Beauden, Jacob won The Hits Player of the Day competition earlier that day.

The Taranaki Bulls mascot Ferdie, Waisake Naholo and Lachlan Boshier surprised Jacob at Mongorei school to tell him the news.

The first winner of The Hits 'Player of the Day' competiton, Jacob Willemen (9) wearing the jersey he won.

"Ferdie came to my class earlier today as I won the competition. I won a jersey and I get to lead the team onto the field."

On Sunday, Jacob led the team onto the field for the start of their game against Northland.

Jacob also won the flicking the ball over the post game being played at the Tank Juice event, winning a signed ball from Beauden, to make his day even cooler.

"It's very cool that I won The Hits Player of the Day and also got to meet Beaudy."

