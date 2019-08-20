Two exhibitions opened at the Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford on the weekend.

The Crescent Moon, The Asian Face of Islam in NZ (Ans Westra and Adrienne Jansen) and Tell It Again: Repetitions from the Archive (Antonia O'Mahony) are running in tandem and both explore the concept of community.

On Sunday, Ans Westra and Adrienne Jansen gave floor talks about their work and the creative process. They were joined by Maha Al-Fayadd, a Taranaki Muslim woman, who talked about her experience regarding how her faith is viewed by others.

Percy Thomson director Rhonda Bunyan says she chose the exhibition as a way for the gallery to respond to the Christchurch Mosque attacks.