A fundraising market held last week has raised $577 for a dog charity.

A Ladies Night market took place at the TSB Chambers, Stratford War Memorial Centre on Thursday evening, with gold coin entry for shoppers.

Money raised through the door entry and raffles on the night went to the Saving Hope Foundation.

The foundation is a charitable trust set up by a group of dog lovers, to help rehome dogs who may otherwise struggle to find a forever home because of their breed.

Since it first started in July 2017, the group has rescued, rehomed and rehabilitated over 300 dogs, with a 100 per cent success rate.