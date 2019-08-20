The McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team played Kaitake over the weekend.

The team played in dire conditions and with a side missing key players. The final score was 7-nil to Kaitake.

The McDonald Stratford Men's division two team took on the Western team. The weather turned the pitch into a sludge, making it harder for the players.

Western opened the scoring early before Zac Dodunski latched onto a quality John Burroughs through ball to equalise.

Despite Stratford continuing to threaten, it was Western who pinched a late goal in the first half to lead 2-1 into the break.

The game was hotly contested with Western having the better of the chances in the second half.

Just after the third goal John Burroughs scored, topping off another man of the match performance beating the keeper with an effort from range. The final score was 3-2 to Western.

The Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's team played Inglewood.

The Tungsten girls put an exceptional performance together holding Inglewood scoreless in the first half while creating decent attacking opportunities of their own.

The only things that blemished the teams performance were the inability to find the back of the net (although against a formidable defence), and getting beaten by two exceptional finishes.

The final score was 2-nil to Inglewood.