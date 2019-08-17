Stratford voters will have plenty of choice in this year's local government elections.

Three candidates are seeking the mayoral chains, with incumbent Neil Volzke, Rawinia Henderson and current rural councillor Graham Kelly all standing.

Volzke has elected to only stand for the mayor's job, while Henderson and Kelly have put their names forward for a council role as well as the top job. Henderson is also seeking a seat on the Taranaki District Health Board.

Voters also have plenty of choice of candidates in both the Urban and Rural wards.

Advertisement

The preliminary list of candidates published by Stratford District Council shows there are 20 candidates vying for the 10 available seats at the Council table. The six seats in the Urban ward have attracted 13 nominations, and the four Rural seats have seven.

A final candidate list will be published on Wednesday, August 21.

In the Urban Ward, current councillor Kelvin Squire has not sought re-election, while the other five incumbents have.

The incumbents, Peter Dalziel, Jono Erwood, Alan Jamieson, John Sandford and Gloria Webby, are joined by newcomers Laurie Gooch, John Gray, Rawinia Henderson, Christopher James, Min McKay, Tony Milham, Ivan Toopi and Mathew Watt in seeking election.

In the Rural Ward, Keryn Walsh, who has served one term, has not sought re-election.

The other current rural councillors Grant Boyde, Rick Coplestone and Graham Kelly have all put their nominations in for another term, as have newcomers Stephen Dravitzki, Amanda Harris, Vaughan Jones and Nicole McDonald.

While Nicole is a newcomer to Council, she isn't the only member of her family with political aspirations.

Her husband Matthew McDonald has served one term as a Taranaki Regional Councillor and looks to have been re-elected unopposed this year.

Advertisement

While a final candidate list is expected in a few days, there were no other candidate names listed for the one vacancy available for the Stratford District Constituency of the Taranaki Regional Council after nominations closed on Friday, August 16.

Seven of the 11 candidates for the Taranaki District Health board are elected at large, from across all districts, while the remaining five appointments are determined by ministerial appointments.

No list of candidates is currently available on the TDHB site, but Stratford District Council lists Rawinia Henderson as a candidate, and South Taranaki Council lists Te Aroha Hohaia as one. New Plymouth District Council does not have a list online.

The Local Body Elections, for District and Regional Councils, Community Boards and the Taranaki District Health Board, will be held by postal vote on October 12, with the official declaration of results announced on October 17.