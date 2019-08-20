"We know what we are but know not what we may be."

Hamlet, Act 4, Sc 5.

What Stratford is, and will be, is now known.

It is, and will be in the future, connected to Shakespeare, after councillors decided on this at last week's Council meeting.

At the meeting last Tuesday, councillors unanimously adopted a motion to make Shakespeare Stratford's official identity.

Advertisement

Stratford has unofficially identified with the bard for a long time, with all 70 of the town's streets named from his works and a distinctly Elizabethan theme to the town's glockenspiel.

The Glockenspiel, which plays a recording of scenes from Romeo and Juliet four times a day, was also the topic of discussion at the meeting.

In question time, Councillor Gloria Webby asked about plans for a new recording being made.

Chief executive Sven Hanne said the new recordings were because the originals had deteriorated over the years.

He said they were getting a Te Reo version recorded as well as the English version.

"As identified previously, having it available in Te Reo would be a great resource, so we've taken the opportunity not only to re-record it in English but also to have a Te Reo version on file."

Gloria asked when the Te Reo version would be used, with Sven replying there was no set plan.

"That conversation has not been had at this point. We may bring it to elected members."

Advertisement

Councillor Squire said Puanga would be a "wonderful time" to use the Te Reo recording.

Before the meeting ended, Gloria gave some tuneful advice to all present.

"May I give my fellow councillors a tip?" she asked, before breaking out into song.

"Brush up your Shakespeare and the women you will wow.

Just declaim a few lines from Othello And they'll think you're a hell of a fella.

Brush up your Shakespeare and they'll all kow-tow."

"I've been here 18 years and I don't think I've ever had anyone sing," Mayor Neil Volzke said.