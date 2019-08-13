Pamela Walklin has been appointed the General Manager, Establishment, of the National New Energy Development Centre (NNEDC) to be based in New Plymouth.

A chartered accountant, Pamela takes up the role from a position with The Lines Company and FCL Metering, where she has led system change projects.

Pam has previously held other roles in the energy sector including positions with Powerco, Wells Group and King Country Energy, and has also worked in financial roles with Tuwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, and television producers NHNZ.

The position of General Manager NNEDC Establishment sits within Venture Taranaki, which is charged with setting up the centre.

"Pamela's role will be integral to establishing the National New Energy Development Centre, which is planned to be up and running in mid-2020," says Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

"The Centre will help bridge the gap between our current energy matrix and that of a low-emission future economy. It will be an institution of national importance, located in Taranaki, and will support new energy technology development and commercialisation.

"The centre will play a critical role in helping New Zealand achieve it lower-emission aspirations. Pamela's focus will be on successfully establishing the centre, and her commencement will enable to project to gain some real momentum," says Justine.

Pamela is looking forward to beginning work on the Centre and seeing it enhance the growth prospects of the Taranaki region.

"I see the establishment of the NNEDC as a positive step in Taranaki's evolving energy future, positioning the region at the forefront of innovation and development globally, fully engaged with industry, and as the leaders in New Zealand's transition to a lower emissions future," Pamela says.

"As a Taranaki local, I was keen to be a part of the NNEDC establishment and the Venture Taranaki team, as we take progressive action to improve regional resilience and drive the province forward, as the nation's energy industry evolves."

Pamela will take up the position in early September 2019 and will be recruiting a small project team to join her in setting up the centre.