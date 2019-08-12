One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Waitotara river bridge.

Police were informed of the accident on State Highway 3 at about 8.25am today.

A St John spokesperson said a helicopter is being sent to the scene on State Highway 3.

Police say the road is expected to remain closed for some time, with motorists at the scene advised the closure is likely to be in place for two to three hours. Around 25 trucks are stuck in traffic or parked on the side of the state highway.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) says there are no short detour routes available so motorists are advised to delay their travel while the road is closed.

NZTA will provide updates on the closure via its website and social media accounts.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The crash happened on the Waitotara bridge.

Traffic is backed up along SH3 after the fatal crash.

