Ghosties, goulies, long-legged beasties and plenty of things that go bump in the night will be hiding in Pioneer Village this September.

Building on the success of last year's event at Pioneer Village, the Stratford District Youth Council is holding A Scary Night later this year.

Community Development Officer at Stratford District Council Peter Boyd says the theme of this year is A Scary Night: Carnival.

"Youth councillors decided having a different theme will allow for a new experience each time. Carnival was chosen for 2019 as scary clowns are enough to make anyone's skin crawl. Ideas around how this could work in Pioneer Village were quick to develop when the youth councillors started discussing it."

Co-chairperson of the Stratford District Youth Council, Connor Giblin (19), says the event is also great fun for all the volunteers involved.

"A scary night last year was a great opportunity to be a part of. I personally enjoyed performing and learning new skills in leadership and creative thinking. This year we want to do better and with our new, exciting theme Carnival we know we can achieve this."

Co-chairperson of the Stratford District Youth Council, Harmony Hanover (16) says it was amazing to see ideas become a reality last year.

"This year we plan to expand on those ideas and bring new ones to life. The circus theme will introduce new characters and a storyline that can't be left unheard."

Peter says he expects the event to be very successful, following on the success from the first A Scary Night in 2018.

"It showed there is an appetite for experiencing something outside of the ordinary. Feedback following the event was very positive, with many calling for it to become a regular event.

"Many people have a fascination with the paranormal and a large number of highly successful movies and TV series that draw on this have carnival story lines."

He says the event will be interactive, and is guaranteed to send chills down the spine.

A Scary Night: Carnival is an immersive theatre-style experience that takes attendees into the world of a crazy circus ringleader and his village of carnival characters. Think The Greatest Showman meets American Horror Story.

Peter says the Youth Council is currently looking for volunteers for the event.

"A variety of volunteers are needed to bring the event to life including performers, production crew, guides and more. Commitment requirements will depend on what people want to volunteer with, but some pre event preparations will be required of all volunteers."

■ If you want to be a volunteer, please register by September 8. Visit facebook.com/StratfordDistrictYouthCouncil or contact community development officer, Peter Boyd: pboyd@stratford.govt.nz