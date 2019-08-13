Everyone well and truly got their money's worth in the last game of the Dean Cup on Saturday in the Republic between holders Whangamomona and challengers Strathmore.

Strathmore had the first try of the match, scored by Robin Kivell, then a penalty also to make the half time score 8-0 to Strathmore

Within the last five minutes, all the boys needed was seven points.

The boys dug deep, hearts pounded, the supporters roared and over went Mark Shaw assisted by Ash Hickman for Whanga's second try.

The conversion from wide tied it all up. The full time score was 14-14, with the cup staying in the Republic.

Grandsons of Athalinda Dean (from l-r): great- great grandson Corey Dean and great grandson Todd Dean.

We were honoured to have three relatives of Athalinda Deans present for the game and festivities, Todd Deans, a great grandson, his son Corey and Tony Neeve who is married to Athalinda's great granddaughter. They're just about royalty in the Republic.

BJ McBride had an outstanding game for Strathmore and was their Player of the Day with Fletcher Burnett and Codie Hall receiving second and third.

Jared Dodunski for Whangamomona received player of the Day with Lucerne Gower and Tomas Werder receiving second and third.

The Neutroski Cup was awarded to Jared Dodunski. Both Dean Coplestone from Toko and Jared were tied with six points but the cup is awarded to the home team if there is a tie.

Jeff the Ref, Couchy the Couchman Contracting, Whanga's many sponsors, Reumers Upholstery for the tent and to coach Wal were thanked.

There are approximately 330 sleeps till the next Dean Cup. This season has been a cracker. Three awesome games, played in great spirit and wonderful after match debriefs. It doesn't get any better. So looking forward to next year.

Whangamomona will be playing two more games, Ōhura at the Whangamomona Domain on August 24 and Tainui in Mokau on September 14.

■ The Whanga Pig Hunt is happening this weekend with weigh in on Sunday August 18 at the Whangamomona Domain.