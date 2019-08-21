A Hāwera High School student is a cut above the rest when it comes to squash.

Abbie Holmes (16) has been selected to be a part of the New Zealand secondary schools squash team.

Abbie says her school put her name forward and she was chosen after selectors came to watch her play.

Abbie says being selected for the team has been a long-term goal.

"I am super happy to be named in this team. I couldn't stop smiling when my name was called. Ever since my first year of high school and seeing the teams get selected and go away to this tournament I have worked and trained hard to get up there among the best and get selected for the team."

Abbie is currently playing against Australian teams at the Susan Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre,Tauranga.

The series is being played over a course of a week, finishing on Saturday August 24.

Abbie's team will be playing a round robin with New South Wales and Queensland.

"We are also playing some games of doubles which is a first for this series."

Abbie says she has been involved with squash since she was little but started playing in the junior tournaments from the age of seven.

"My mum and dad both played when my younger brother and I were both little. Since we were down at the squash club quite often, my brother and I ended up on the court together trying to hit the ball round.

"Eventually I was just down there so often that when I was old enough we started going to the small junior tournaments and then to the bigger tournaments every weekend around the country."

Abbie's mother Denise says her and her husband are proud of Abbie.

"It was a very proud moment. It was awesome to hear her named as part of the team."

Denise says Abbie has worked very hard this year.

"She is lucky enough to have secured a sponsorship of playing gear and rackets through 'The Nick'. She is also a member of the 2019 NZ Squash Emerging Girls Squad and travels to Auckland for weekend camps for this."