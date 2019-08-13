Students were slipping, sliding and racing to the finish in an obstacle course last Thursday at Stratford High School.

Level Three physical education students designed the 'tough guy, tough girl' obstacle course and invited primary and secondary pupils to test it out.

In the morning, pupils were challenged to complete the obstacle course, while Stratford High School students gave it a go in the afternoon.

There were over 18 obstacles for entrants to tackle, from mud slides to a cargo net crawl.

Stratford Primary pupil Riley Booker (11) says he enjoyed completing the course.

Riley Booker (11) reaching the bottom of the slide.

"My favourite part of the course was going down the slide and getting all muddy."

Year 13 student at Stratford High School and one of the organisers of the event, Angus Gordon (18) says since Stratford High School has run many successful events such as the cross-country and whanau events, he believed the students would enjoy the course.

"The obstacle course gives students the opportunity to raise school spirit, earn house points and participate in a fun activity outside of the classroom."

Year 12 student Jack Manley (17) says the event was successful.

"Everyone who participated really enjoyed the obstacle course. It was a great event put on by the students."

See next week's paper for more pictures from the day.