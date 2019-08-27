The Student Council and senior classes at Toko School held a joint fundraiser earlier this month.

This fundraiser was for KidsCan and the Watties' Cans for Good event.

Keighley Adams (12) says it is a good feeling fundraising for those in need.

The students ran the fundraiser as part of the William Pike Challenge where students have to do 20 hours of passion projects, 20 hours community service and 20 hours of education outside of the classroom.

Toko School was sponsored by the Toko Lions to participate in the challenge.

Student councillor Jared Topless (12) says the day was successful.

"We were fundraising to help people in need."

The students organised a crazy mufti-day, lunchtime activities and students have to bring a can of food for Cans for Good and/or a gold coin donation for KidsCan.

Toko School pupils brought in 89 cans for the Wattie's 'Cans for Good' fundraiser.

Turuki Karaitiana (12) says he feels good fundraising.

"I feel pleased that we did it and that it will help those in need."

Mackenzie Caskey (12) says it is great that the students are helping and fundraising for those in need.

Teacher Shelley Fuller says the students have worked hard for the fundraiser.

"They put a lot of work in by coming up with the activities. It's great that they're trying to do something for other people."

The joint fundraiser raised $102 and students brought in 89 cans.