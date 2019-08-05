Anita Beveridge was the lucky winner of the Hāwera Love Local promotion on Saturday.

The promotion, encouraging shoppers to support their local store, received 43,000 entries.

Each entry required a minimum spend on a participating store of $20, an investment which proved to be worthwhile for Anita, who drove away with the grand prize of a 2017 Ford Fiesta.

NZME regional sales manager Tracey Blake and Hokonui breakfast announcer Bryan Vickery were present on the day, representing NZME station The Hits, one of the key sponsors of the Bizlink Hāwera promotion along with Energy City Ford.

Pictured from left Gerard Langford (Bizlink Hawera Chairman), Paul Plumtree (Energy City Ford), Nikki Watson ( Bizlink Co-ordinator), Tracey Blake (The Hits), Anita Beveridge (winner) with her daughter Analeea and Cara Hayes (Bizlink Co-ordinator).