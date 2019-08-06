On Tuesday evening last week, the recipients of the 2019 Stratford Citizen Awards were formally honoured at a ceremony.

In front of family and friends each of the five recipients were presented with a certificate and a bouquet of flowers.

Stratford Mayor, Neil Volzke, said it was the efforts of community minded people such as this year's recipients which make Stratford such a great place to live.

This year, four people received a Stratford District Council Citizen Award, while one person received an Outstanding Citizen Award.

The four Citizen Award recipients for 2019 are Judy Drummond, Diann Jeffares, Raewyn McDonald and John More.

Margaret Vickers is the recipient of the Outstanding Citizen Award.