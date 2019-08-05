On Daffodil Day this year, more than 30 cyclists will take to the road to raise donations for the Cancer Society.

Organised by Ministry of Social Development analyst Joel Dodd, the Cycle of Hope is an annual event that seeks to both raise the profile of cycling as a low-impact form of exercise that can help to reduce the likelihood of cancer, and to support the Taranaki branch of the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

"It is a visible means of supporting the Cancer Society," Joel says. "It is a long ride, but it is easier than living with cancer. It is a simple but effective way that we can support our community."

Riding 200km in stages, the cyclists will be travelling from New Plymouth and passing through Okato, Opunake and Manaia before turning at Hawera to travel north through Stratford to Waitara, ending the ride back in New Plymouth.

Advertisement

Each rider has volunteered, and has taken time out from work for the day to take part, says Joel.

"We are really grateful to both the riders and their employers for supporting us."

Last year the team managed to raise over $12,000, and are hoping to achieve that again this year.

Cyclists who would like to take part can contact Joel directly at joel.dodd001@msd.govt.nz, and anybody can support the event with an online donation at https://give.everydayhero.com/nz/cycle-of-hope-2019."