While Daffodil Day is on Friday, August 30 this year, much of the preparation takes place on the Thursday says Raewyn Rooney, chair of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee.

She says on the Thursday the kitchen in the War Memorial Centre is open for people to drop off their donations of baking.

These items are then cut and wrapped individually by the volunteers.

The next day the volunteers start at 6.30am buttering bread and making up the takeaway lunches ready to be sent out and the soup is prepared.

While the luncheon is always popular, just as popular is the option of a packed lunch from the event for those in Stratford who can't take their lunch break at the War Memorial Hall.

Raewyn Rooney, chairperson of the Stratford Daffodil Day Committee says this year's packed lunches will be available for order at $12 each, the same cost as the sit down meal.

On Daffodil Day members of the Stratford Lions Club will deliver them to schools and businesses, she says.

She encourages people to look out for the order forms which will be distributed to schools and businesses in early August and orders need to be returned by Monday, August 26 to ensure their lunch is ordered.

The Stratford Daffodil Day luncheon will be served in the War Memorial Centre on Friday, August 30, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

This year a fundraising high tea will take place a few days before Daffodil Day, says Raewyn.

"We held one last year, and it was really popular, so it is back again this year at the Shakee Pear in Stratford."

The high tea is on Sunday, August 25 at 2pm. Tickets cost $25 and numbers are limited, says Raewyn.

Tickets are available from Central Tyre & Automotive in Stratford.