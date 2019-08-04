One hundred and four years ago this week, the battle for Chunuk Bair took place.

The battle, and the sacrifice made by those who fought in it, will be commemorated this Thursday with a ceremony at the Malone Memorial Gates.

The annual ceremony and wreath laying will take place on Thursday at 9.30am, and all are welcome to attend.

The Malone Gates on Portia St are the largest war memorial to an individual soldier in New Zealand. They were erected in 1923 to recognise the outstanding bravery and leadership of Stratford's Lieutenant Colonel W C Malone who died at Gallipoli during the Chunuk Bair battle.

Ceremony to mark the anniversary of Chunuk Bair: Malone Memorial Gates, Portia St, Stratford. Thursday, August 8. 9.30am-9.45am.