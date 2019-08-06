Toko was guaranteed to win the rugby match on Saturday at the Toko Domain.

Two rugby clubs that share the same name but are hundreds of kilometres apart played off in a game of rugby.

Toko, Taranaki and the South Island's Toko in Milton both played determinedly throughout the match.

The first half of the match was dominated by Toko, Taranaki but Toko, Milton fought back in the second half.

The winner of the match was Toko, Milton. The final score of the match was 47-40. The match was called off five minutes early due to a neck injury.