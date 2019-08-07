The Big Brothers Big Sisters Stratford, Eltham, Hāwera and Opunake school based team competed in a winter challenge.

All the entries were at Tutaki Youth INC in Stratford for the Big Brothers Big Sisters to look at.

An entry to the winter challenge made by Janine and Madison from Stratford Primary School.

Simon Howard, police project leader and GM Tutaki Youth INC, and Kim Marsh, operations manager at Tutaki Youth INC, judged the creations, asking the kids questions about their project.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring co-ordinator Brenda Buchanan says she is thankful to many organisations and people.

An entry to the winter challenge made by Courtney and Exodus from Avon School.

"I would like to thank Tutaki Youth INC for their ongoing support and my committed team of mentors, both school based and community based.

"I would also like to thank chief executive Sven Hanne and his team at the Stratford District Council, Eltham, Hawera and Opunake police who support school based and allow the mentors to go into school during work hours."