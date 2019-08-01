Police have released the name of the woman who died following a crash in Ngaere last week.

She was Shannon Trisan Lorraine Wetini, 35, of Hāwera.

She was the 13th person to die on Taranaki roads this year.

A police media statement says police extend their deepest sympathies to Shannon's family and friends.

The single car crash occurred at the intersection of Mountain and Cornwall roads, Ngaere, on Saturday, July 27 at around 9.45pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the incident.