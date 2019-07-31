A man has been charged with arson following a fire at a south Taranaki property.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a McGuire St property in Hawera around 9.50pm Tuesday night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three fire appliances were needed to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews were at the property for around two hours and a scene guard was in place overnight.

A police spokesperson said a 42-year-old man is due to appear in Hawera District Court on two arson charges today.

Fire and Emergency was called to a fully engulfed house fire on Saturday July 27 at the same address.