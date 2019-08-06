Ian Smith's lifelong love for rugby has been recognised by his local club.

At the Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club old timers' days in June this year, Ian was formally made a life member of the club he first joined 20 years ago.

Ian says he joined the club after he was approached and asked to join the Stratford Rugby Club committee.

He never left, but has taken on various roles through the years, including a 10-year stint as chairman and club captain four times.

"It is an honour to be a life member of the club and work alongside amazing people," he says.

Ian says there have been many highlights through the years.

"The people I have met, the friendships I have made, the amalgamation between Stratford and Eltham and bringing Central rugby together are highlights for me."

The amalgamation Ian refers to took place a couple of years ago when the Eltham and Stratford clubs merged, and the name became the Stratford and Eltham Rugby and Sports Club. Ian is the first life member of the new club.

Ian says being the first life member of the new club has a particular significance.

"If it wasn't for the people and the families I wouldn't have received such an honour. Being the first member to be a life member of the Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club is a great honour."

Ian is still an active volunteer with the club and says he has no plans to stop.

"The club is a great thing to be a part of. I have made a lot of friendships over the years."