Hāwera's artistic flair is on show at the Village Gallery in the Colours of Hāwera exhibition.

The Hāwera Art Club will be showcasing their artwork throughout the month of August.

The art club started in 1969 when a group of enthusiasts gathered monthly above Barclay and Rowland Chemist shop in High St.

Prior to the availability of the Lysaght Watt Gallery, annual exhibitions were installed in bank foyers, in empty shops and the Egmont Power Board foyer.

The members are 30-90 years old. The age range is proof that age in no barrier with a common interest.

During the monthly meeting, members of the club socialise, share and discuss artistic process and have access to a library of instructional books and DVDs.

The Colours of Hāwera exhibition runs until August 23 at the Village Gallery in Eltham.

■ The Village Gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10.30am-3pm.

For anyone wishing to join the Hāwera Art Club, contact Cherol Filbee on 027 2444 953 or email icemaiden1@orcon.net.nz. Meetings are held in the Salvation Army Complex on Regent street at 1pm on the first Friday of each month.