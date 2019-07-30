They came in the hundreds and left carrying boxes and bags stacked full of books, movie posters and other collectables.

Helen Lindley, manager of the TET Kings Theatre, says Sunday's book fair was a great success.

"The movie posters we had for sale were particularly popular, so from now on we will be selling movie posters at the theatre during opening hours."

She says the sale raised $2000 which will go straight back to the theatre.

"We hope to upgrade our carpet in the main foyer to finish the grand makeover the theatre has had."

Helen says there are lots of things in the pipeline for the historic theatre, including hosting a WinterFest play in August and a gala planned for November to celebrate the past 100 years of the theatre.

Helen says she and the team are grateful to the many volunteers who give hours of their time to the theatre, as well as the people in the community who support it.