Taranaki Arts Festival Trust's newest festival, Winter Fest, takes place this August, with one of the shows taking flight, and visiting Stratford for it.

Held at the TET Kings Theatre, Still Life with Chickens will explore the friendship between two unlikely characters – an ageing Samoan woman known as Mama, and a mischievous chicken.

Award-winning playwright David Fa'auliuli Mamea's slice-of-life story paints a vivid portrait of the local neighbourhood, its colourful characters, and Mama's dreams for herself and her family.

"It's important for us to not only programme shows in New Plymouth but also around Taranaki. Still Life with Chickens will tour to Stratford and Hawera. It's a hilarious play for people aged 10 to 110 so we hope the punters in the south will go out and enjoy it," says TAFT CEO Suzanne Porter.

Suzanne says Still Life with Chickens will take over Stratford's Kings Theatre on Wednesday, August 21.

"We appreciate the support of the Stratford community and have been working closely with the venue manager, Helen Lindley and chairperson of the Kings Theatre, Jason Kowalewski, to reach out to as many people as possible to help make touring show Still Life with Chickens a success."

