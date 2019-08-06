They have been around for 128 years, and the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade is still going strong.

At the brigade's annual general meeting in June, chief fire officer Dion Howells welcomed members of the brigade, life members and guests.

He said over the past financial year (April 2018-March 2019), the brigade attended 224 callouts.

This included 183 responses and 41 practices and meetings. The brigade attended 28 motor vehicle accidents, 28 vegetation fires and 23 calls to assist ambulances at medical events.

Advertisement

Members attended a house fire at Puniwhakau, a tractor roll-over in Midhirst resulting in a fatality, a building fire on Hastings Rd and a cowshed fire on Radnor Rd.

Ironically, a callout five minutes before the meeting was due to start meant the meeting was delayed by 45 minutes.

Dion presented senior station officer Brent Rawlinson with the best attendance trophy of the year with 202 attendances.

At the meeting, members of the brigade received various honours. The following members were presented their awards by national manager of women's development, Rachael Utumapu:

Senior firefighter Kelly McNab: 1st Clasp L.S.G.C medal, 21 years

Senior firefighter Corey Gosney; L.S.G.C medal, 14 years

Qualified firefighter Jonathan Singfield: L.S.G.C medal, 14 years

Senior firefighter Robert Mills: L.S.G.C medal, 14 years

Senior firefighter Nicola Howells: L.S.G.C medal, 14 years

Senior station officer Brent Rawlinson: 40 year certificate

The following members were presented their awards by Taranaki Provincial Fire Brigade Association senior vice president Glen Heather:

Ex-senior firefighter Sean Waite: 2 year bar, 15 years

Qualified firefighter Jonathan Singfield: 2 year bar, 15 years

Firefighter Chris Oliver: 2 year bar, 7 years

Qualified firefighter Leighton Hunt: 2 year bar, 9 years

Firefighter Nathan Rogers: 3 year certificate

Firefighter Stephen Bennett: 3 year certificate

Firefighter Bailey Erickson: 3 year certificate

Firefighter Lee Rogers: 3 year certificate

Chief fire officer Dion Howells and Deputy chief fire officer Kevan Old presented the following awards:

Advertisement

Life membership blazers to John Clarry and Sean Waite.

Life honorary brigade membership Medal to Sean Waite.

Honorary brigade members badge to David Hall.

Brigade promotions presentation of firefighter helmets to Stuart Pringle and Natasha Hill.

■ The brigade has five officers, 25 firefighters and one operational support person and is at full capacity. The brigade would like to take on some new recruits. Contact chief fire officer Dion Howells on 0274352824 for more information.