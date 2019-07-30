Whether she is in her gumboots on the farm or on the national stage representing Rural Women New Zealand, Margaret Vickers is always busy.

A well-known face in Taranaki, especially in Midhirst, Margaret is this year's 2019 Stratford District Council Outstanding Citizen Award recipient.

Mayor Neil Volzke says Margaret is a stalwart champion of the district, and a worthy recipient of the award. In 2000, her efforts were recognised with a Citizens Award.

Margaret says she believes everyone should be involved in helping their own community.

"I always feel if you can support local, by shopping locally, joining local groups and helping with local projects and events then you are doing a good thing. You see the benefits daily."

Margaret has been an active member of Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) since 1968 (when it was still called WDFF) and still is.

She has had many roles on the Midhirst branch committee, including president for several years, as well as being a provincial president and representing RWNZ nationally on the Kidsafe committee.

However, for Margaret, home is always her own district.

"While I have been nominated for higher roles, I have turned them down as I feel in my heart it is in my community I can do the most."

Outside of her many roles with RWNZ, Margaret is also a founding member of the Stratford Community House and the Stratford Positive Ageing Group.

From having Billie Jordan and her group The Hip-Operation Crew to perform at a Positive Ageing Forum, to inviting local experts to speak on a range of topics for members of the group, Margaret says being part of the Positive Ageing Group has always been a pleasure.

"It's always rewarding hearing from people what they've learned at them, and how they enjoy getting out and coming to them."

When a series of storm events in June 2015 cut off many rural residents, Margaret responded with passion and energy, securing funding for, collating and packing boxes of supplies for residents in need.

A keen gardener, Margaret has been a member of the Stratford Floral Art group as well as having her own garden open for both the Rhododendron Festival and the Fringe Garden Festival in past years.

Margaret says she is thankful to her husband Robin for encouraging her to get involved in things over the years, saying she was originally shy, but his role as a district councillor forced her to get out in the community.

"I might have overdone it," says Robin, "she's never in now!"

Margaret says she thinks many rural women, herself included, can lack confidence in themselves, which is why she is passionate about groups such as RWNZ as they encourage people to get off the farm and into community life.

"I have never regretted getting involved. Every day I see my community grow and develop because of all the passionate people doing things for it."