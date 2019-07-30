Wherefore art thou Rōmeo?

It isn't Juliet looking for the young lover, but rather Stratford District Council and the Stratford Business Association are.

Kate Whareaitu, Stratford District Council's director community services, says they are appealing for young people to audition to be the new voices of Stratford's daily glockenspiel performance.

She says deteriorating sound quality of the original recordings means it is time to seek some new voices.

"We are aware the sound quality of the glockenspiel has deteriorated over time and council is working with the Stratford Business Association to refresh the recordings. This is just one step in our longer term project to make improvements to Broadway and Prospero Place."

They aren't just looking for Romeo and Juliet however, but are also seeking auditions from people ready to be Rōmeo and his Hūrieta.

Kate says the new recordings will be done in both English and te reo Māori rather than just the English version.

"You don't have to be fluent in te reo Māori, but being able to read and speak it well is beneficial," says Kate, who adds people can audition for just one, or both languages.

Ash Rowland, chairwoman of the Stratford Business Association, says she encourages people to audition.

"This is a great opportunity to ensure the Glockenspiel can be enjoyed for years to come and visitors to Stratford's town centre have a great experience."

Young people aged 13 and over are encouraged to audition. Registration for auditions closes 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 14.

Registration can be done online www.surveymonkey.com/r/voiceofstratford or by contacting Samara Preston, community development officer on spreston@stratford.govt.nz.