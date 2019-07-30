Josh Clarke will soon have more than just a surname in common with New Zealand entertainment icon Jackie Clarke.

The young star of New Plymouth Operatic's 2019's smash hit musical Priscilla - Queen of the Desert will soon share a stage with Jackie Clarke in Clarke & Clarke, a cabaret dinner show being staged at the Devon Hotel in December.

At just 18 years of age, Josh has already grabbed Taranaki theatre goers' attention from his role as Adam/Felicia in New Plymouth Operatic's wildly popular production last month. Performing to full houses at the TSB Showplace, the talented former Spotswood College student gained rave reviews and standing ovations.

Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne, who reviewed Priscilla, called Josh the star of the show in every way.

"Josh steals the show as the Kylie-loving, hyperkinetic, homoerotic young drag queen who just wants to have fun, and he manages to shine throughout."

Josh says he is looking forward to sharing the stage with a true icon of New Zealand entertainment this December.

"I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with such quality performers and musicians at such an early point in my career. I look forward immensely to learning from someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Jackie."

Made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2018 for services to the entertainment industry, Jackie says performing in Taranaki is always a pleasure.

"I love Taranaki. I always have such a great time performing in Taranaki, the people are so genuine, engaging and supportive."

Devon Hotel Conference and Events manager Kristal Jenkins says she is sure the show will appeal to people of all ages and musical tastes.

With Jackie and Josh both sure to join the audience on the dance floor at the end of the show, she says she sees the event being a great, fun way to round off the year.

Tickets are on sale through the Devon Hotel, and the price includes the show and a three-course meal. Performance nights are December 20 and 21.