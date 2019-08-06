A Stratford volunteer firefighter has given 40 years of service to the community.

Brent Rawlinson was recognised for 40 years of service in the Stratford Fire Brigade at the annual general meeting in June.

"I'm very proud to obtain 40 years and to be able to serve the community," Brent says.

Brent joined the brigade on February 20 in 1979. He says he always wanted to join.

"When I was a kid I used to watch the fire engines go out. I thought at some stage it would be nice to join the brigade."

His first callout happened a week after he had joined.

"It was an alarm activation at the Stratford County Hotel. It was a false alarm and the first of many calls to the premises."

Brent says the first big fire he attended in Stratford was February 1981.

"There was a fire at the Stratford rugby clubrooms. Around this time I also started my scrapbook of all the callouts. I am now on to book 17."

Brent says during his service, he has served under four chief fire officers and has been secretary twice.

"I was the secretary when the Stratford brigade hosted the NZ national golf tournament and the celebration for the centennial year for the brigade."

Brent says he enjoys being in the brigade because of the comradeship. Brent is involved with the Get Firewise programmes at the preschools and primary schools and carries out home fire safety checks.

"The message I have for when a house is on fire is to get out fast, stay out and then meet at the letterbox."

Brent says each time there is an incident, the brigade are likely to know the person involved.

"In our small community it's most likely that when you attend an incident, you'll know them."

Within his time in the brigade, Brent says he has noticed a few changes.

"The organisation is now being known as Fire and Emergency New Zealand. There is also an increase of medical callouts being attended by the brigade which involve CPR. Volunteers complete first aid courses to increase their medical knowledge."

Brent says encourages anyone who would like to become a volunteer, to do so.

"Come along and see what we do."