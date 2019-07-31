The Stratford CMK Flyers Swim Squad received great results at the Taranaki Winter Champs on July 19-21.

Alina Zabel qualified for the division one national age group team. Bailee Robertson, Catherine Hurly, Anahera Martin and Madi Mattock qualified for the national age group division two team.

Three Stratford records were broken. Luca Zabel 200 freestyle, Anahera Martin 50m butterfly, and Heidi Sextus 400m freestyle.



Abbey Sextus 13-14yrs: Silver 200m butterfly, bronze 100m butterfly.

Alexandra McGeoch 13-14yrs: Silver 100 breaststroke, bronze 50m breaststroke.

Alina Zabel 13-14yrs: Gold 100m and 200m breaststroke, silver 50 breaststroke.

Anahera Martin 11-12yrs: Silver 50m butterfly, bronze 50m backstroke.

Anina Loveridge 13-14yrs; Silver 200m butterfly and 400m medley.

Brooklyn Reed 10 and under: Bronze 100m backstroke.

Dylan Kowalewski 11-12yrs; Gold in 100m and 200m medley, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and silver in 400m freestyle.

Emma Keech 10 and under: Silver 100m breaststroke, bronze 200m breaststroke.

Ethan Ogle 11-12yrs: Silver 200m backstroke, bronze 100m backstroke.

Eva McGeoch 11-12yrs: Gold in 200m breaststroke, 100m and 200m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke and 200m medley. Silver 100m butterfly, bronze 100m medley.

Heidi Sextus 13-14yrs; Silver 400m freestyle, bronze 400m medley.

Isabella Stewart 15 & over: Bronze 200m butterfly.

Isabella Wighman 11-12yrs: Silver in 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke. Bronze in 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

Jack Keller 13-14yrs: Gold 100m breaststroke, silver in 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 200m medley. Bronze in 50m freestyle and 100m medley.

Jayda Hancock 11-12yrs: Gold in 50m and 100m breaststroke. Silver in 200m breaststroke.

Lexi Kowalewski 10 and under: Bronze in 100m breaststroke, 100m medley, 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Libby Keenan 10 and under: Silver 200m medley, bronze in 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly.

Luca Zabel 15 and over: Gold in 400m and 200m freestyle, silver in 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly. Bronze in 50m and100m freestyle and 100m medley.

Madi Mattock 12-13 yrs: Bronze 50m freestyle.

Meila Gwiazdzinski 10 and under: Silver 50m freestyle.

Millah Keller 10 and under: Bronze 200m medley.

Nina Goble 13-14 yrs: Gold in 50m and 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke and 100m and 200m medley. Silver 50m backstroke, bronze 100m backstroke.

Richie Hughson-How 13-14yrs: Bronze 100m backstroke.

Ruby Edwards 11-12yrs: Gold 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, bronze 50m butterfly, 200m medley.

Samara Agent 13-14yrs: Bronze 50m butterfly.

Tobias Ogle 10 & under: Bronze 100m breaststroke.

Finalists:

Sam Watson, Lexi Hancock, Bailee Robertson, Arnika Watson, Payton Agent, Catherine Hurley, Troy Erkes, Tavish Graham, Tyler Riddock Campbell Robertson, Fergus Muller.

Personal Best times: Camryn Austin, Bella Keenan, Madeline Hobo, Morgan Hobo, Xanthe Maketoni, Rylee McClung, Rachel Read, Harriet Muller.