The Dean Cup heads east to the Republic after Whangamomona, playing like men possessed, beat Toko in the second game of the Dean Cup.

Whangamomona had points on the board early with a great try by Mason Laing, which of course earned him the customary wee sip.

Another try by Whangamomona's player of the day, Jared Dodunski and a penalty to Zane Bolger made the halftime score 15-3.

Toko came out firing and scored three tries but Whangamomona held on with another two tries by Ethan Martin and Jaan Tantrum to make the final score 27-22.

Dean Cop for Toko had another top game, with try saving tackles and earning top points for Toko in the Neutrouski Cup.

Lucerne Gower and Thomas Allen for Whangamomona got two and one points respectively with Toko's Bradley Chubb and James Millar the same.

Thanks to Jeff the Ref and his touchies - as usual getting plenty of advice from the sidelines who, were quite well behaved. Must be slipping.

Thanks to Whangamomona's sponsors and to all those who helped behind the scenes.

The cup does look so good in the Republic Headquarters and Wal's Men in Black will be all out to make sure it stays there so dust off those passports and get out to Whanga for the final game against Strathmore.

Unfortunately it wasn't to be for the Whangamomona ladies in the Jean Cup just piped by Strathmore.

Even with the advantage of some Whangamomona ladies having precious extra numbers on board didn't help their cause.

Kenny Pratt had a stellar game and combined well with shooter Emily Howaston to earn Whangamomona's player of the day.

The Dean Cup is alive and well. Great crowds and support and good to see helps of young ones keen to get involved. Long may it continue.

■ The final game of the Dean Cup takes place at the Whangamomona Domain on August 10 at 1pm.