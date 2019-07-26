Review; The Importance of Being Earnest directed by Warren Bates at Inglewood's TET Cue theatre.

Oscar Wilde once said of The Importance of Being Earnest that "The first act is ingenious, the second beautiful and the third abominably clever".

Not particularly modest words, but he was rightly proud of what many consider to be a masterpiece of comic theatre. In my humble opinion, director Warrren Bates and his team should also be rightly proud of their retelling of this classic tale.

Under Bates' skilful direction, each of the acts live up to Wilde's claim and the audience are left gasping for breath between laughs at times.

The stage is well set with a simply and effective design, and pausing the characters rather than using curtains to indicate the end of the act worked well.

The simple, yet well designed set, was generally complemented by the lighting, and it certainly added to the theme. However at times the white light used was perhaps just too bright, leaving myself and some fellow audience members rubbing our eyes.

Wardrobe designer Gael Carswell has done an excellent job, with Miss Prism's outfit particularly well done in design. The contrast between the clothes worn by the two bachelors is also cleverly done.

Laurie Neville played the parts of both butlers, Lane and Merriman well, and was a clear audience favourite.

He has great comedic timing, and gave each character his all. His facial expressions at some points were pure genius.

I am not normally a fan of the two parts being played by the same actor. I like the clear distinction between town and country the two butlers provide. With Lane and Algernon having a completely different relationship to Jack and Merriman. However, with Laurie Neville in the role, the contrast was still there and played well, and Warren Bates made a good call in this casting.

I wasn't a fan of the wigs for Lane or Merriman however, nor the exaggerated walk Laurie gave Merriman. Without, the character would have stayed comedic rather than farcical for me, but from audience reaction around me, I am clearly in the minority of thinking here.

Sonny Deacle (Algernon) and Martin Quicke (John) are both well cast here and their on stage chemistry means Wilde's witty dialogue is given the performance it deserves. Martin has possibly spoiled me for any future performances of this play, so perfectly did he play his part. He literally becomes John Worthing and has the audience fully on side throughout. Meanwhile Sonny gives Algernon a brilliant energy, playing the young dandy with style and flourish and the two actors together are pure brilliance on stage.

Selina Mackie's Lady Bracknell is a delight to watch.

Selina Mackie plays the redoubtable Lady Bracknell incredibly well. It has to be a role actors both relish yet fear. So well did Dame Edith Evans play her in the 1952 film of the play, that the standard for the role has been almost impossibly high.

Selina lived up to the role however, and made it her own, adding a little bit of vulnerability to her lines at times, that gave the imperious character a fresh depth.

Michelle Rawlinson and Loren Armstrong work well together in delivering some of the play's best moments.

Loren Armstrong (Gwendolen) and Michelle Rawlinson (Cecily) have a beautiful dynamic in their scenes together, and both actresses put everything into their roles. I particularly enjoyed some of the physical comedy from both these actresses such as the way Cecily moved in time with the music as she watered.

Sharren Read is beautifully cast as the governess Miss Prism. Pictured here with her young charge Cecily, played by Michelle Rawlinson.

Sharren Read (Miss Prism) and Steve Hobson (Canon Chasuble) are a dynamite comic duo on stage and I found myself wishing Oscar had given them larger roles in his play.

Miss Prism's role in the handbag saga is so wildly imagined in the play, a less skilled actor than Sharren Read could easily let it become farce. With skilful direction from Warren Bates combined with Sharren's nuanced acting, this production remains as high comedy rather than fall into farce during these scenes.

Overall this play is an absolute must see. Whether you have seen many versions of this classic tale, or have never seen it before, you will be laughing throughout.