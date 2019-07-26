While many young children play dress-up, four-year-old Keira Dodds has one particular suit she would like to wear.

It's not a princess dress-up or a super-hero suit, but a specialist piece of medical technology that Keira would like to wear.

She has severe cerebral palsy, and wearing a Mollii Suit would make "a real difference" to Keira's life, says her mum Cherie.

A Mollii Suit is a special garment which uses electrodes to stimulate movement and relax the muscles. The suit is tailored to the individual user's needs.

The suit isn't cheap, nor is it funded by the District Health Board, so the family have started a givealittle page to share Keira's story and to try to raise enough to buy one for Keira.

As a result of her cerebral palsy, Keira is in a wheelchair, struggles with keeping her balance even when sitting and has limited neck control. She can't feed herself, needs help with toileting and is non-verbal.

A Mollii Suit would change some of this for Keira, says Cherie.

"At the very least, it would reduce pain. That alone would make a real difference to Keira's quality of life. In addition, it could help her with her movement, her balance, even potentially reduce her need for her wheelchair."

Cherie says she and her husband Jason know the suit works. Last year, they paid to have a three month trial of the suit and in that short time frame, saw it work.

"Even the very first hour-long trial we had, we saw the difference, and so did her occupational therapist who was there too. When she wears the suit, her hands relax a little, showing her limbs, which are normally tense, are relaxed, which in turn reduces pain and wear on the body."

With the trial came an offer of a $2000 discount on purchasing the suit, but that offer expires on August 12 this year.

The suit, without the discount, costs $15,700.

"While we know the DHB can't fund everything, we were hopeful this might get funding, as the difference it has made in the trial was so obvious. Also, with the improvements it brings for Keira, the use of the suit could reduce her need for health board help later on. Her wheelchair and everything she needs are all expensive."

Keira has been given a grant of $1,500 from the Cerebral Palsy society towards the cost of the suit and the family have some savings they have put aside to help with Keira's medical care, but they still need to raise around $13,000 to buy the suit.

"We are really grateful to everyone who has helped us already. So many people have shown kindness, giving us things to raffle, contacting people who can help get out story out. We appreciate every bit of help we get."

Despite the difficulties life has thrown at her and her family, Keira is a friendly, happy child who loves to smile and laugh and listen to books being read. She loves The Wiggles, says Cherie, as well as blowing bubbles and playing with other children when she goes to the park or to daycare.

www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/mollii-suit-for-keira