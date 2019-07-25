A pedestrian has been transported to Base Hospital this afternoon after being hit by a car in Stratford.

A police spokesperson says police were in attendance at the scene, directing traffic, while an ambulance arrived to take a female patient to hospital.

A St John spokesperson says the female patient was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called at 2.22pm to Fenton Street, just before the roundabout on SH3.

Traffic was flowing normally again by 2.45pm.

A witness says the female was crossing the road, wearing headphones when they were struck by a car.

Bystanders called emergency services, and some bystanders stayed with the victim until police and ambulance staff arrived.

One witness said while the female was conscious but appeared to be in a lot of pain.