To be or not to be, that is the question, or at least it was part of a question put to councillors last week.

Councillors at last week's policy and services meeting were asked to consider what should be Stratford's identity - Shakespeare or Mt Taranaki.

A report on the Stratford Identity project was brought to the table at last week's policy and services committee meeting.

Kate Whareaitu, director of Community Services, said the purpose of the report was to consider and adopt a plan for Stratford's identity.

"The need for this has come from the Stratford 2035 work and also the Stratford Discovery Trail. The need for identification of the town's identity has held up that last piece of work."

In April this year, residents were given the opportunity to give feedback on a range of ideas and questions regarding Stratford's identity.

Respondents were asked to rank five options regarding Stratford's identity. The options were the Patea River, Colonel Malone, Rural, Shakespeare and Mt Taranaki.

From the 129 submissions received, more than 65 per cent of respondents rated the mountain highest, while Shakespeare came in with just over 50 per cent of respondents putting it in the top spot.

"The reference group and officers felt that Mt Taranaki was a shared icon between South Taranaki and New Plymouth so Shakespeare is Stratford's uniquely defining theme," Kate said.

During the discussion councillor Webby said she supported Shakespeare being the identity for the Stratford township.

"Shakespeare for Stratford? Let's get on with it now."

Kelvin Squire spoke in support of Shakespeare becoming Stratford's identity, saying the discussion wasn't new.

"This debate has been going on for 12 years. We've had so many reviews we're now reviewing the reviews. The same issues all have come through in those reviews. It's sitting right in front of us. There has always been a Stratford Shakespeare connection."

Kate told councillors said the work on the town's identity was not be confused with the district brand.

"The heart of Taranaki is Stratford District's brand. What we wanted to do here is adopt a theme for the town. The district brand will be reviewed in due course and where possible wil draw from Shakespeare theme. Shakespeare is more aligned to the town rather than the district."

What do you think? Is Shakespeare Stratford's defining theme, or should it be something else? Share your views and write to the editor: PO Box 300, Stratford, 4332.