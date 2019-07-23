

Matthew McDonald says one term isn't enough as a councillor.

Matthew is standing for re-election for the Stratford Constituency of the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC), a position he has held for the past three years.

"I think the first term was really a very good learning curve, and I want to continue the work I am doing."

Matthew says he has enjoyed the first three years as a TRC councillor.

"I have really enjoyed all the learning. In particular I have enjoyed being on the road transport committee, with the work being done on Mt Messenger and the ongoing improvements on SH43."

Matthew says his experience as both a businessman and a farmer are important, as he understands the needs of people throughout the constituency.

"It's important to act for the good of the whole ward, those who live in the Stratford town area as well as those who live rurally in the area."

Matthew says it is essential the regional council makes sure the region continues to prosper.

"We must ensure policies are balanced so they don't hinder or stifle the growth of the region."

He has concerns, he says, regarding some of the direction currently coming from a national government level.

"My biggest concern at the moment is there seems to be a push for emotionally based policy making. As a region and a district with a strong and proud dairy farming economy, I believe it is vital our regional councillors stand up for our farmers and challenge emotionally driven policies that lack scientific evidence."

